Photo Essay: Progression of a troop project at Fort McCoy

A storage building built by Soldiers with the Army Reserve's 327th Engineer Company of Onalaska, Wis., as a troop project near Range 2 is shown June 18, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The building was finished over the course of several years of work by engineer Soldiers. Completing troop projects at the installation is very important, according to Fort McCoy's Directorate of Public Works. The projects help troops get the training they need, and the post benefits from the work they do, such as improving Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

