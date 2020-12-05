Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Schmitz climbs in F-16 Viper [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Schmitz climbs in F-16 Viper

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team pilot and commander, flies at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 12, 2020. Schmitz utilized the afterburner of the F-16 for a fast reposition during the Viper Demonstration performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 10:13
    Photo ID: 6275578
    VIRIN: 200512-F-CD693-1055
    Resolution: 3443x2717
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Schmitz climbs in F-16 Viper [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight with F-22 Raptor Demo Team
    Maj. Schmitz climbs in F-16 Viper

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    f-16
    fighting falcon
    viper
    air force
    viper demo team
    viper demo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT