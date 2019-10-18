Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight with F-22 Raptor Demo Team

    Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight with F-22 Raptor Demo Team

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, right, flies with Lt. Col. Paul "Loco" Lopez, left, and two members of the Air Force Heritage Flight foundation. Schmitz flew his F-16 Viper alongside Lopez's F-22 Raptor in a Heritage Flight formation with an A-1 Skyraider and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

    Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight with F-22 Raptor Demo Team
    Maj. Schmitz climbs in F-16 Viper

