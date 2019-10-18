U.S. Air Force Maj. Garret "Toro" Schmitz, right, flies with Lt. Col. Paul "Loco" Lopez, left, and two members of the Air Force Heritage Flight foundation. Schmitz flew his F-16 Viper alongside Lopez's F-22 Raptor in a Heritage Flight formation with an A-1 Skyraider and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Benjamin Ingold)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2019 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 10:13 Photo ID: 6275577 VIRIN: 191018-F-CD693-1255 Resolution: 7156x4770 Size: 12.89 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Viper Demo Team performs Heritage Flight with F-22 Raptor Demo Team [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.