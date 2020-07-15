Passing of the USAG Benelux colors

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Col. Sean Kuester, left, passes the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux colors to the director of Installation Management Command - Europe, Tommy Mize, symbolizing Kuester's relinquishment of command of USAG Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Col. James Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Kuester. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

