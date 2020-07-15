Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing of the USAG Benelux colors [Image 2 of 3]

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Julie Piron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Col. Sean Kuester, left, passes the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux colors to the director of Installation Management Command - Europe, Tommy Mize, symbolizing Kuester's relinquishment of command of USAG Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Col. James Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Kuester. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Benelux farewells COL Kuester, welcomes COL Yastrzemsky

