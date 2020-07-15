Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing of the USAG Benelux colors [Image 3 of 3]

    Passing of the USAG Benelux colors

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Julie Piron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Tommy Mize, second from left, director of Installation Management Command - Europe, passes the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux colors to Col. James Yastrzemsky, symbolizing that Yastrzemsky is taking command of USAG Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Col. Sean Kuester, left. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE 
    The new USAG Benelux commander, COL James Yastrzemsky
    USAG Benelux farewells COL Kuester, welcomes COL Yastrzemsky

    germany
    netherlands
    belgium
    garrison
    brussels
    US Army
    imcom-e
    Benelux
    installation management command europe

