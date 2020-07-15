Passing of the USAG Benelux colors

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Tommy Mize, second from left, director of Installation Management Command - Europe, passes the U.S. Army Garrison Benelux colors to Col. James Yastrzemsky, symbolizing that Yastrzemsky is taking command of USAG Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Col. Sean Kuester, left. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)
USAG Benelux farewells COL Kuester, welcomes COL Yastrzemsky
