The new USAG Benelux commander, COL James Yastrzemsky

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Col. James Yastrzemsky delivers remarks to a garrison workforce online and on video teleconference shortly after his taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Col. Sean Kuester. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

