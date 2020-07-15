Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The new USAG Benelux commander, COL James Yastrzemsky [Image 1 of 3]

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Julie Piron 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIÈVRES, Belgium – Col. James Yastrzemsky delivers remarks to a garrison workforce online and on video teleconference shortly after his taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Benelux. USAG Benelux team held a change of command at Chièvres Air Base July 15 to welcome Yastrzemsky as garrison commander and to bid farewell to Col. Sean Kuester. (U.S. Army photo by Julie Piron, USAG Benelux Public Affairs)

    Germany
    netherlands
    belgium
    garrison
    US Army
    installation management command
    IMCOM-E
    Benelux

