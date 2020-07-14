Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Strickland conducts interview with BBC Radio 4 [Image 1 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Strickland conducts interview with BBC Radio 4

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    British Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Deputy Commander for Strategy, conducts a telephonic interview with Mishal Husain of BBC Radio 4 at CJTF-OIR headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, July 14, 2020. Coalition senior leaders regularly conduct engagements with local, regional, and international media to inform the public of the Coalitions’ mission to defeat Daesh in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 02:45
    Photo ID: 6275409
    VIRIN: 200714-F-JM722-1006
    Resolution: 6341x4093
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Strickland conducts interview with BBC Radio 4 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Coalition
    British Army
    Kuwait
    Iraq
    Baghdad
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland

