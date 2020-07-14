Maj. Gen. Strickland conducts interview with BBC Radio 4

British Maj. Gen. Gerald Strickland, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) Deputy Commander for Strategy, conducts a telephonic interview with Mishal Husain of BBC Radio 4 at CJTF-OIR headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, July 14, 2020. Strickland spoke about the Coalition mission to defeat ISIS with its security partners in Iraq and Syria, and gave a progress update of where the mission stands today. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chandler Baker)

