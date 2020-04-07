Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EFSS holds safe 4th of July celebration amidst pandemic [Image 7 of 8]

    379th EFSS holds safe 4th of July celebration amidst pandemic

    QATAR

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Two service members grab free food at the Fox Sports Bar during an Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Food was provided free of charge to event attendees to celebrate America’s independence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 02:16
    Photo ID: 6275394
    VIRIN: 200704-F-VH373-0019
    Resolution: 5471x3652
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th EFSS holds safe 4th of July celebration amidst pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qatar
    pool
    food
    holiday
    events
    celebrate
    music
    th of July
    Team AUAB
    COVID-19
    physically distant

