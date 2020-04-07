Two service members grab free food at the Fox Sports Bar during an Independence Day celebration, July 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Food was provided free of charge to event attendees to celebrate America’s independence. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2020 Date Posted: 07.15.2020 02:16 Photo ID: 6275394 VIRIN: 200704-F-VH373-0019 Resolution: 5471x3652 Size: 5.71 MB Location: QA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EFSS holds safe 4th of July celebration amidst pandemic [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.