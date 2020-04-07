379th EFSS holds safe 4th of July celebration amidst pandemic

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rafael Beltran, 609th Air Operations Center chief of targets (left) and Capt. Donnie Redley, 609th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division executive officer (right) perform as a duet at the 4th of July Celebration’s Talent Show, July 4, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Beltran and Redley were one of many performances at the talent show that was put together by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron and hosted by the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

