Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 11 of 11]

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) Chief Machinist's Mate Jacob Soto, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), cools down in between investigation rounds in support of firefighting efforts aboard Bonhomme Richard. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gretchen M. Albrecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.15.2020 00:55
    Photo ID: 6275365
    VIRIN: 200714-N-NR998-1125
    Resolution: 3275x4913
    Size: 869.09 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard
    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fire
    San Diego
    Bonhomme Richard"
    LHD 6
    Ship
    Navy
    Sailors
    Firefighting
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    LHD
    BHR
    Federal Fire Fighters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT