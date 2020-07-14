Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 2 of 11]

    Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Gretchen Albrecht 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) A firefighting team comprised of federal firefighters, San Diego Fire Department firefighters and a Sailor walk up the ramp of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to support firefighting efforts. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gretchen M. Albrecht)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Gretchen Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

