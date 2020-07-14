Sailors and federal San Diego firefighters fight fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

SAN DIEGO (July 14, 2020) A firefighting team comprised of federal firefighters, San Diego Fire Department firefighters and a Sailor walk up the ramp of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) to support firefighting efforts. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard Bonhomme Richard while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Local, base and shipboard firefighters responded to the fire. Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability, which began in 2018. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Gretchen M. Albrecht)

