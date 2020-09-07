ECG Airman receives Purple Heart

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, receives the Purple Heart Medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. The Purple Heart is the oldest military award presented to U.S. service members. It recognizes commendable action as well as those wounded or killed in combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)
