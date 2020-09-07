Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ECG Airman receives Purple Heart [Image 3 of 3]

    ECG Airman receives Purple Heart

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, receives the Purple Heart Medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020. Cooper’s actions ensured precision electronic attack support was provided to coalition forces throughout Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlyn J. Ergish)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ECG Airman receives Purple Heart [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

