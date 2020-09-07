ECG Airman receives Purple Heart

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, received the Purple Heart Medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020.



Cooper was deployed with the 41st Expeditionary ECS in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support mission at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. During this period, he was exposed to significant risk while ensuring precision electronic attack support was provided to coalition forces throughout Afghanistan.



“Cody did his duties with excellence,” said Col. Philip Acquaro, 55th Electronic Combat Group commander. “During the deployment he identified 15 equipment errors and expedited 12 repairs, which restored critical life-saving flight gear.”



The Purple Heart is the oldest military award presented to U.S. service members. It recognizes commendable action, as well as those wounded or killed in combat.



“He is an outstanding Airman and he absolutely rose to the occasion in those trying times,” said Lt. Col. William Gery, 41st EECS commander. “It was an honor serving with you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 14:22 Story ID: 373881 Location: TUCSON, AZ, US