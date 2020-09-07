Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ECG Airman receives Purple Heart

    ECG Airman receives Purple Heart

    Photo By Airman Kaitlyn Ergish | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew...... read more read more

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Story by Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cody Cooper, 41st Electronic Combat Squadron Aircrew Flight Equipment journeyman, received the Purple Heart Medal at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, July 9, 2020.

    Cooper was deployed with the 41st Expeditionary ECS in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and the Resolute Support mission at Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. During this period, he was exposed to significant risk while ensuring precision electronic attack support was provided to coalition forces throughout Afghanistan.

    “Cody did his duties with excellence,” said Col. Philip Acquaro, 55th Electronic Combat Group commander. “During the deployment he identified 15 equipment errors and expedited 12 repairs, which restored critical life-saving flight gear.”

    The Purple Heart is the oldest military award presented to U.S. service members. It recognizes commendable action, as well as those wounded or killed in combat.

    “He is an outstanding Airman and he absolutely rose to the occasion in those trying times,” said Lt. Col. William Gery, 41st EECS commander. “It was an honor serving with you.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 14:22
    Story ID: 373881
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ECG Airman receives Purple Heart, by Amn Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    Combat
    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    Purple Heart Medal
    ACC
    Airpower
    NDS
    Davis-Monthan
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Defense
    Readiness
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    ECS
    DM
    Lethality
    National Defense Strategy
    DMAFB
    Electronic Combat Squadron
    55th Electronic Combat Group
    355th Wing
    355 WG
    55 ECG
    41 ECS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT