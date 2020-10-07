Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    492d SOW Air Commando receives OAY award [Image 4 of 4]

    492d SOW Air Commando receives OAY award

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette Rolen 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, speaks with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Gibson, anti-terrorism level two course director for the 492d Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 10, 2020. Slife personally visited Gibson to present him with the AFSOC 2019 Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the individual reservist category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

    achievement
    AFSOC
    award
    recognition
    1 SOW
    OAY
    SMSgt

