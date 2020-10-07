U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, AFSOC command chief, and Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Gibson, anti-terrorism level two course director for the 492d Special Operations Wing, share a conversation at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 10, 2020. Slife and Olson visited Gibson personally to present him with the AFSOC 2019 Outstanding Airman of the Year award for the individual reservist, enlisted category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:37 Photo ID: 6274630 VIRIN: 200710-F-DD647-1040 Resolution: 7156x4837 Size: 20.05 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492d SOW Air Commando receives OAY award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.