U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cory Olson, AFSOC command chief, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patrick Gibson, anti-terrorism level two course director for the 492d Special Operations Wing, hold an AFSOC Outstanding Airman of the Year award at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 10, 2020. Slife and Olson personally presented awards to OAY recipients in place of an official presentation ceremony due to Coronavirus Disease 2019. Gibson received the award for being the outstanding individual reservist, enlisted category. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lynette M. Rolen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:37 Photo ID: 6274631 VIRIN: 200710-F-DD647-1034 Resolution: 6421x3981 Size: 13.76 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 492d SOW Air Commando receives OAY award [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Lynette Rolen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.