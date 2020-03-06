Members from the Gray Wolf test team and 416th Flight Test Squadron, pose for a photo following a captive-carry flight test of the Gray Wolf cruise missile prototype at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 9. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brazier)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6274609
|VIRIN:
|200603-F-DB956-0254
|Resolution:
|4435x2957
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile
LEAVE A COMMENT