Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 4 of 4]

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the Gray Wolf test team and 416th Flight Test Squadron, pose for a photo following a captive-carry flight test of the Gray Wolf cruise missile prototype at Edwards Air Force Base, California, June 9. (Air Force photo by Kyle Brazier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:14
    Photo ID: 6274609
    VIRIN: 200603-F-DB956-0254
    Resolution: 4435x2957
    Size: 7.29 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile
    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile
    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile
    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    Aerial Photography
    U.S. Air Force
    Flight Test
    Air Force Material Command
    AFMC
    Califorina
    AFTC
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT