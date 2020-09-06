Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 2 of 4]

    416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Jacob Schonig from the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts a captive-carry flight test with a Gray Wolf cruise missile prototype over the Pacific Ocean, June 9. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.14.2020 13:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

