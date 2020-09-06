An F-16 Fighting Falcon flown by Maj. Jacob Schonig from the 416th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base, California, conducts a mid-air refueling operation with a KC-135 Stratotanker during a captive-carry flight test of a Gray Wolf cruise missile prototype, June 9. (Air Force photo by Ethan Wagner)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 13:14
|Photo ID:
|6274608
|VIRIN:
|200609-F-JG201-1007
|Resolution:
|4310x2869
|Size:
|5.54 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
416th FLTS, AFRL tests “Gray Wolf” prototype cruise missile
LEAVE A COMMENT