48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirstyn Caldwell, 48th Surgical Operations Squadron commander, presents her daughters with SGCS coins during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. Caldwell joined the Liberty Wing in 2018 from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia where she was the 633rd Surgical Services commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6274464
|VIRIN:
|200713-F-PW483-0040
|Resolution:
|4794x3358
|Size:
|12.23 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
