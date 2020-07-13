U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirstyn Caldwell (right) assumes command of the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron from Col. Thomas Stamp (left), 48th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. Caldwell joined the Liberty Wing in 2018 from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia where she was the 633rd Surgical Services commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6274463
|VIRIN:
|200713-F-PW483-0033
|Resolution:
|5751x3617
|Size:
|13.8 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
