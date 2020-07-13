48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kirstyn Caldwell (right) assumes command of the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron from Col. Thomas Stamp (left), 48th Medical Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. Caldwell joined the Liberty Wing in 2018 from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia where she was the 633rd Surgical Services commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

