U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland (right) relinquishes command of the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron to Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander (left), during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. McFarland goes on to command of the 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, as part of a recent realignment of squadron functions and personnel across the 48th Medical Group, streamlining care for active-duty and non-active-duty patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2020 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6274467
|VIRIN:
|200713-F-PW483-0030
|Resolution:
|6073x4355
|Size:
|16.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
