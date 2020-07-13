48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland (right) relinquishes command of the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron to Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander (left), during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. McFarland goes on to command of the 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, as part of a recent realignment of squadron functions and personnel across the 48th Medical Group, streamlining care for active-duty and non-active-duty patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

