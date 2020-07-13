48th SGCS welcomes new squadron commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shawn McFarland (right) relinquishes command of the 48th Surgical Operations Squadron to Col. Thomas Stamp, 48th Medical Group commander (left), during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 13, 2020. McFarland goes on to command of the 48th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, as part of a recent realignment of squadron functions and personnel across the 48th Medical Group, streamlining care for active-duty and non-active-duty patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

