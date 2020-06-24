Navy Lodge Program Renovates Properties With Guest Comfort in Mind

Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recently finished renovating and updating several of its properties. Navy Lodge Whidbey Island and Navy Lodge Bangor, Wash., each renovated its lobby and guests rooms. Room renovations normally include new furniture, carpet and flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, closets, working areas and more while lobby renovations include a new front desk and breakfast bar with seating area as well as new furniture, carpet, paint, lighting and signage. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released)

