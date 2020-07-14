Navy Lodge Program Renovates Properties With Guest Comfort in Mind

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recently finished...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recently finished renovating and updating several of its properties. Navy Lodge Naples, Italy, recently updated its outdoor terrace for guest comfort and relaxation. The Navy Exchange Service Command is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo by NEXCOM Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) Navy Lodge Program recently finished renovating and updating several of its properties. Navy Lodge Naples, Italy, updated its outdoor terrace; Navy Lodge Gulfport, Miss., renovated its guest rooms and Navy Lodge Whidbey Island and Navy Lodge Bangor, Wash., each renovated its lobby and guests rooms.



“In all, the Navy Lodge Program invests several million dollars each year on property resets to ensure our guests have an updated, clean and comfortable stay when away from home,” said Christopher Settelen, Vice President, NEXCOM’s Navy Lodge Program. “Our aim is to renovate each of our 39 worldwide Navy Lodge properties every five years. We want our guests to feel like our Navy Lodge offers them their home away from home.”



Navy Lodge room renovations normally include new furniture, carpet and flooring, bathrooms, kitchens, closets, working areas and more. Lobby renovations included a new front desk and breakfast bar with seating area as well as new furniture, carpet, paint, lighting and signage.



Navy Lodges feature oversized guest rooms and family suites with onsite amenities such as vending machines, laundry area and workout room and children’s outside play area. Navy Lodges also offer guests free Wi-Fi and breakfast. Every Navy Lodge is accessible. As an added convenience, family pets up to 70 pounds in weight can stay at most Navy Lodges when traveling with its owner. Guests need to contact the specific Navy Lodge regarding its pet policies.



Authorized Navy Lodge guests on permanent change off station (PCS) orders can take advantage of a scratch-off card offering a 10%, 15%, 25% or 100% discount, up to 20 nights. A scratch-off card can be picked up on base at PSD, the housing office, household goods, the personal property office or local NEX Customer Service desk or by calling the Navy Lodge DoD Reservation Center at (800) 628-9466.



For reservations, call (800) 628-9466 or go on line at www.navy-lodge.com or www.dodlodging.com.



Follow Navy Lodge on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NavyLodge/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/NavyLodge.