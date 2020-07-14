NAVFAC Far East Concrete Preparation on White Beach

200714-N-GG858-1019 OKINAWA, Japan (July 14, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Ryan Klemish, from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, clears an area to allow pre-fabrication formwork for a concrete pour to cover a newly placed fiber optic line on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan on July 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

