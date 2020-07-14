NAVFAC Far East Concrete Preparation on White Beach

200714-N-GG858-1018 OKINAWA, Japan (July 14, 2020) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, clears an area to allow pre-fabrication formwork for a concrete pour to cover a newly placed fiber optic line on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan on July 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

Date Taken: 07.14.2020