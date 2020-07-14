Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Far East Concrete Preparation on White Beach [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVFAC Far East Concrete Preparation on White Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    200714-N-GG858-1004 OKINAWA, Japan (July 14, 2020) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, clears an area to allow pre-fabrication formwork for a concrete pour to cover a newly placed fiber optic line on White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan on July 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Far East Concrete Preparation on White Beach [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

