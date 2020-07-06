NSW Special Boat Team transits with Hellenic Navy DYK operators

U.S. Navy Special Boat Team operators assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command transit with Hellenic Navy operators from the Underwater Demolition Command (DYK) through various locations near Greece on July 6, 2020. The Special Boat Team operated their Combatant Draft Medium boat during the engagement. The event was part of a series of NSW training missions to enhance readiness and maintain a ready and capable force. Through this type of training, special operations forces members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aven Santiago)

