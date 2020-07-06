Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSW Special Boat Team transits with Hellenic Navy DYK operators [Image 2 of 4]

    NSW Special Boat Team transits with Hellenic Navy DYK operators

    GREECE

    06.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Aven Santiago 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Special Boat Team operators assigned to Naval Special Warfare Command meet with Hellenic Navy operators from the Underwater Demolition Command (DYK) before transiting through various locations near Greece on July 6, 2020. The event was part of a series of NSW training missions to enhance readiness and maintain a ready and capable force. Through this type of training, special operations forces members remain postured to execute global response operations and support multiple NATO allies and partners in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aven Santiago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 22:38
    Photo ID: 6273913
    VIRIN: 200706-A-SM034-934
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 593.42 KB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW Special Boat Team transits with Hellenic Navy DYK operators [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Aven Santiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hellenic Navy
    NSW
    SOCEUR
    U.S. Navy
    Special Boat Team
    Naval Special Warfare Command
    Special Operations Command Europe
    DYK
    U.S. Navy Special Boat Team
    Underwater Demolition Command

