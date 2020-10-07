Col. Garrett Kolo, outgoing commander, LOGCAP Support Brigade, gives a rose to his daughter during the LOGCAP Support Brigade change of command ceremony July 10 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 15:29
|Photo ID:
|6273273
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-GN656-239
|Resolution:
|3720x3008
|Size:
|1004 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT