    LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2020

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Col. Garrett Kolo, outgoing commander, addresses attendees present and via video live streaming, during the LOGCAP Support Brigade change of command ceremony July 10 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Posted: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 15:30
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LOGCAP Support Brigade

