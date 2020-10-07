Col. Michael Clark, incoming commander, LOGCAP Support Brigade, gives remarks during the LSB change of command ceremony July 10 in Heritage Hall, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6273238
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-GN656-324
|Resolution:
|2640x2296
|Size:
|367.79 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LOGCAP Support Brigade conducts change of command ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT