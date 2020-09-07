107th Security Forces Redeploying, Remember the Good Times

Staff Sgt. Christopher Petty, Security Forces Officer, 107th Security Forces Squadron, 107th Mission Support Group, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, returned from deployment to Qatar, 24 June 2020. Airman MacCallum conducted Security Forces operations on team of 9 Airmen, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During the deployment they conducted base protection operations and also manned the entry gates, ensuring vehicles and personnel were safe, conducting interviews, searches and security checks. (Air National Guard photo by Lt Col Jess S. Traver)

