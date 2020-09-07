Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    107th Security Forces Redeploying, Remember the Good Times [Image 3 of 3]

    107th Security Forces Redeploying, Remember the Good Times

    NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Lt. Col. Jess Traver 

    107th Attack Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Christopher Petty, Security Forces Officer, 107th Security Forces Squadron, 107th Mission Support Group, 107th Attack Wing, New York Air National Guard, returned from deployment to Qatar, 24 June 2020. Airman MacCallum conducted Security Forces operations on team of 9 Airmen, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During the deployment they conducted base protection operations and also manned the entry gates, ensuring vehicles and personnel were safe, conducting interviews, searches and security checks. (Air National Guard photo by Lt Col Jess S. Traver)

