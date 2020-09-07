107th Security Forces Redeploying, Remember the Good Times

107th Security Forces designed a motivational patch reminding their team members to remember the good times. The team was made up of 9 Airmen, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During the deployment they conducted base protection operations and also manned the entry gates, ensuring vehicle were safe and conducting searches. They redeployed to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, 24 June 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Lt Col Jess S. Traver)

