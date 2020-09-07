107th Security Forces designed a motivational patch reminding their team members to remember the good times. The team was made up of 9 Airmen, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. During the deployment they conducted base protection operations and also manned the entry gates, ensuring vehicle were safe and conducting searches. They redeployed to Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, 24 June 2020. (Air National Guard photo by Lt Col Jess S. Traver)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 13:40
|Photo ID:
|6273191
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-FK556-1001
|Resolution:
|2388x2388
|Size:
|470.97 KB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US
|Hometown:
|WATERTOWN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 107th Security Forces Redeploying, Remember the Good Times [Image 3 of 3], by Lt. Col. Jess Traver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
