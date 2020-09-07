Col. Christopher M. Hudson, 2nd Medical Group commander, receives his retirement pin from his wife, Christiana, at a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 9, 2020. Hudson honorably served for 26 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 13:23
|Photo ID:
|6273142
|VIRIN:
|200709-F-LC363-1028
|Resolution:
|2953x1969
|Size:
|550.39 KB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Hudson retirement ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
