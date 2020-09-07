Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hudson retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 10]

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Wrightsman 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher M. Hudson, 2nd Medical Group commander, receives a memento from members of the 2nd MDG during a retirement ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 9, 2020. Hudson honorably served for 26 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 13:23
    Photo ID: 6273144
    VIRIN: 200709-F-LC363-1042
    Resolution: 4076x2293
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Hudson retirement ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jacob Wrightsman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

