420 MUNS change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wood, 420th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at RAF Welford, England, July 10, 2020. Wood previously served as the Nuclear Maintenance Branch Chief, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 13:27
Location:
|RAF WELFORD, WBK, GB
