420 MUNS change of command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Christopher Wood, 420th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, renders a first salute during a change of command ceremony at RAF Welford, England, July 10, 2020. Wood previously served as the Nuclear Maintenance Branch Chief, US Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa, Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

