420 MUNS change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Jon T. Hannah, left, 422d Air Base Group commander, Maj. Christopher Wood, center, 420th Munitions Squadron (MUNS) incoming commander, and Maj. Kenneth French, rear, 420th MUNS outgoing commander, exit as the official party during a change of command ceremony at RAF Welford, England, July 10, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

