U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Budgeon, assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command, addresses an audience gathered for a milestone demonstration of the Virtual Reality Program Trainer at StrikeWerx in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. The VRPT is designed to provide on-demand training access to B-52 Stratofortress student pilots. It is part of a proposed learning management system to potentially optimize training for all B-52 aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 12:04
|Photo ID:
|6272975
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-YH293-1006
|Resolution:
|7663x5108
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200707-F-YH293-1006 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
