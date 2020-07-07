200707-F-YH293-1006

U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Budgeon, assigned to Air Force Global Strike Command, addresses an audience gathered for a milestone demonstration of the Virtual Reality Program Trainer at StrikeWerx in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. The VRPT is designed to provide on-demand training access to B-52 Stratofortress student pilots. It is part of a proposed learning management system to potentially optimize training for all B-52 aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

