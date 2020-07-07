U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Stephenson, 11th Bomb Squadron Chief Pilot and Chief of Innovations, practices with the Virtual Reality Program Trainer at StrikeWerx in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. The VRPT uses virtual reality technology to improve instruction for B-52 Stratofortress student-pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 12:04
|Photo ID:
|6272973
|VIRIN:
|200707-F-YH293-1020
|Resolution:
|6227x4151
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|BOSSIER CITY, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
