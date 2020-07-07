Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200707-F-YH293-1020

    BOSSIER CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Stephenson, 11th Bomb Squadron Chief Pilot and Chief of Innovations, practices with the Virtual Reality Program Trainer at StrikeWerx in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. The VRPT uses virtual reality technology to improve instruction for B-52 Stratofortress student-pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 12:04
    VIRIN: 200707-F-YH293-1020
    Location: BOSSIER CITY, LA, US 
    virtual reality
    training
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    2nd Bomb Wing
    307th Bomb Wing
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Reform

