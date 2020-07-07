200707-F-YH293-1016

U.S. Air Force Maj. Justin Stephenson, 11th Bomb Squadron Chief Pilot and Chief of Innovations, works the hand controller of the Virtual Reality Program Trainer at StrikeWerx in Bossier City, Louisiana, July 7, 2020. The VRPT demonstration was given to an audience of civilians and Airmen from Air Force Global Strike Command, 307th Bomb Wing and 2nd BW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)
