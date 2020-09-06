NSW practice jumps near RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators conduct military free fall near RAF Mildenhall, June 9, 2020. The event featured air operations using the 352 SOW’s MC-130J Commando II, and CV22-B Osprey. Special Operations Command Europe forces continuously train to ensure their ability to execute their mission no matter the austere conditions or environment, which enables a ready and postured force in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)
