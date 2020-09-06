NSW practice jumps near RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators conduct military free fall from a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey near RAF Mildenhall, June 9, 2020. The event featured air operations using the 352 SOW’s MC-130J Commando II, and CV22-B Osprey. Special Operations Command Europe forces continuously train to ensure their ability to execute their mission no matter the austere conditions or environment, which enables a ready and postured force in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)

