    NSW practice jumps near RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 6]

    NSW practice jumps near RAF Mildenhall

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Naval Special Warfare Operators conduct military free fall from a U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey near RAF Mildenhall, June 9, 2020. The event featured air operations using the 352 SOW’s MC-130J Commando II, and CV22-B Osprey. Special Operations Command Europe forces continuously train to ensure their ability to execute their mission no matter the austere conditions or environment, which enables a ready and postured force in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Washburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSW practice jumps near RAF Mildenhall [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Michael Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

