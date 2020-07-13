Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 10 of 10]

    Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Orion Shotton 

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)   

    200713-N-GG032-1010 ARABIAN SEA (July 13, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Bryce Burgett performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron 83, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) July 13, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Orion K. Shotton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.13.2020 09:51
    Photo ID: 6272739
    VIRIN: 200713-N-GG032-1010
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 801.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    "USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F
    OFRP
    USCENTCOMPA

