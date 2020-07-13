200713-N-GG032-1010 ARABIAN SEA (July 13, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Bryce Burgett performs maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the "Rampagers" of Strike Fighter Squadron 83, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) July 13, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Orion K. Shotton/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 09:51 Photo ID: 6272739 VIRIN: 200713-N-GG032-1010 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 801.17 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations [Image 10 of 10], by SA Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.