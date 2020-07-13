Ike Supports Naval Operations in 5th Fleet Area of Operations

200713-N-DM241-1036 ARABIAN SEA (July 13, 2020) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Keon Batiste treats corrosion on aircraft maintenance support equipment aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) July 13, 2020. Ike is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elizabeth Cohen/Released)

Date Taken: 07.13.2020
Location: ARABIAN SEA