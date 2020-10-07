Rafael Peralta Sailors Conduct M9 Qual

Chief Intelligence Specialist Anthony St. Thomas, from Hampton, Va., fires a 9mm pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a small-arms familiarization course. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6272629
|VIRIN:
|200710-N-CZ893-1080
|Resolution:
|4133x2952
|Size:
|731.83 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
