EAST CHINA SEA (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Information System Technician 1st Class Angela Shaeffer, from Omaha, Neb., fires a 9mm pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a small-arms familiarization course. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.13.2020 07:55
|Photo ID:
|6272630
|VIRIN:
|200710-N-CZ893-1161
|Resolution:
|4257x3041
|Size:
|973.38 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Conduct M9 Qual [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
