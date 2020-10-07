EAST CHINA SEA (July 10, 2020) U.S. Navy Information System Technician 1st Class Angela Shaeffer, from Omaha, Neb., fires a 9mm pistol on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a small-arms familiarization course. Rafael Peralta is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2020 Date Posted: 07.13.2020 07:55 Photo ID: 6272630 VIRIN: 200710-N-CZ893-1161 Resolution: 4257x3041 Size: 973.38 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta Sailors Conduct M9 Qual [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.